SZA, Rihanna, Doja Cat & More Win 2023 Webby Awards

Solána “SZA” Rowe’s celebratory week continues. In addition to “Kill Bill” becoming her first No. 1 on the Hot 100, SZA also won a Webby Award.

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the winners for the 27th Annual Webby Awards on Tuesday. Webby Artist of The Year went to R&B singer/songwriter SZA for her 2x-Platinum SOS studio album.

Other winners include Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 (People’s Voice Award for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment) and Doja Cat x Taco Bell: A “Contractual” Partnership (Best Influencer or Creator Endorsement, Features).

Lizzo’s Big Girls won the Webby Award for Arts & Entertainment, Social Video. Gold Blooded: Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Champions won in the Sports, General Social category. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won in the TV, Film & Entertainment, Social Content Series category.

The IADAS named Emoji creator Shigetaka Kurita as the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. ChatGPT was named the Breakout Of The Year Award winner. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross and musician Tobe Nwigwe earned Webby Special Achievement Award recognition.

“This year’s Webby Winners speak to the incredible potential of the Internet and the people who shape it,” said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. “They have set the benchmark for excellence in their respective category and are an inspiration for us all to continue striving towards a more connected and creative digital world.”

International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences members include Questlove, Roxanne Gay, Quinta Brunson, LeVar Burton, Takashi Murakami, and Samantha Bee. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. hosts the 2023 Webby Awards ceremony which takes place in New York City on Monday, May 15. To see the full list of winners for the 27th Annual Webby Awards visit webbyawards.com.