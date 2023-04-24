SZA Soars: TDE Singer Lands Her First No. 1 Hit On Billboard Hot 100

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

SZA earned the first No. 1 song of her career with “Kill Bill,” which she originally released in December 2022.

SZA reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in her career.

The Top Dawg Entertainment artist’s single “Kill Bill” went from No. 4 to No. 1 on the latest Hot 100 chart. The track’s previous peak was No. 2.

“Kill Bill” made the jump following the release of a remix featuring Doja Cat. SZA’s song racked up 28.3 million streams and 5,000 downloads in its chart-topping week.

TDE executive Terrence “Punch” Henderson celebrated the accomplishment on Monday (April 24). He thanked fans and congratulated SZA.

“Great work,” Punch wrote via Twitter. “Appreciate everyone who supported this record so far. SZA you got you one. Congrats!”

The original version of “Kill Bill” appeared on SZA’s sophomore album SOS, which dropped in December 2022. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

SZA released the Doja Cat-assisted “Kill Bill” remix on April 14. The two previously collaborated on the Grammy-winning single “Kiss Me More.”

“Kill Bill” entered the Hot 100 at No. 3 in December 2022. It spent eight consecutive weeks at No. 2.

The single spent the second-most weeks at No. 2 before making it to No. 1. Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” holds the record for most weeks with nine.