Doja Cat Flexes Rapping Skills On ‘Kill Bill’ Remix With SZA

Doja Cat has responded to critics of her rapping skills with her new collaboration with SZA on the “Kill Bill” remix.

Doja Cat is making a statement on the remix to SZA’s#### song “Kill Bill.”

Last weekend, the L.A. native claimed she is quitting pop music to focus on honing her rapping talents. However, she backtracked just a few days later. In a series of tweets, Doja trolled fans with song names and announced her upcoming project would be “a french conceptual experimental country/bohemian fusion with the essence of blue-grass.”

Nonetheless, on Thursday (Apr. 13), Doja Cat jumped on Twitter to tease her surprise song with SZA, and she’s rapping on it. “sis… I did something bad,” she penned. Her “Kiss Me More” collaborator replied, “Jesus.. what is it.”

Doja’s response assured fans something was on the way: “9pm / 4.13.23,” Doja tweeted.

The Grammy Award-winning duo remained silent until the track dropped, taking to Instagram to thank each other for the collab.

Doja Cat continues the “Kill Bill” song’s murderous storyline, rapping about killing her ex’s new girl in the opening verse. Check out Doja Cat and SZA on the “Kill Bill” remix at the end of the page.

Earlier this week, Doja Cat took to Twitter to share a few details about her upcoming album.

“no more pop,” she tweeted, admitting, “pop isnt exciting to me anymore. I dont wanna make it.”

The L.A. native added she’s “definitely a rapper,” and revealed that she wants to showcase her rapping chops.

“i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny,” she said in response to criticism of her Hip-Hop credentials, adding, “I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will.”

The ‘Kill Bill” remix is the first time Doja Cat and SZA have linked on a track. Their 2021 single, “Kiss Me More,” won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys the following year.