SZA Teases “Kill Bill” Music Video

Solána Imani Rowe is on a remarkable musical run with her latest studio LP. The R&B hitmaker, better known as SZA, topped the Billboard 200 chart with the SOS album.

SZA also found huge success on streaming platforms with the SOS single “Kill Bill.” The song leads Spotify’s Daily Top Songs USA chart and Apple Music’s Top 100: USA chart.

On Thursday afternoon, SZA teased a “Kill Bill” music video is on the way. The Top Dawg Entertainment songstress tweeted a teaser from the upcoming visuals. Her clip has collected over 870,000 plays and 76,000 likes on Twitter.

“It’s what y’all deserve 🫡🆘🤍,” wrote SZA in the caption of her Twitter video. The Instagram version of the “Kill Bill” teaser amassed more than 10 million plays and 1.2 million likes on the New Jersey native’s page.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” lives on an SOS album that also contains other singles such as “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” “Shirt,” and “Nobody Gets Me.” Twenty-one songs from SOS made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the album’s first week of release.

“Kill Bill” reached the #3 position on the Hot 100 rankings. The Carter Lang and Rob Bisel-produced track currently sits at #7. “I Hate U” peaked at #7. “Good Days” peaked at #9. “Nobody Gets Me” peaked at #10. “Shirt” peaked at #11.

SOS opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart by racking up 318,000 first-week units. The project broke the all-time streaming week record for an R&B album (404.6 million streams). SZA remained atop the Billboard 200 for a second week after collecting another 155,000 units in week two.