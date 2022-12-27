SZA’s ‘SOS’ Remains At No. 1 For A Second Week

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Grammy-winning singer holds off Taylor Swift for the pole position.

Top Dawg Entertainment recording artist SZA maintains the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Her SOS studio LP leads the album rankings for a second straight week.

After opening with 318,000 units in its first week of release, SOS collected an additional 180,000 units in week two. SZA held off former No. 1, Midnights by Taylor Swift, which racked up 155,000 units during the tracking period.

SOS amassed 237 million on-demand streams over the course of the most recent week. Previously, SZA’s sophomore set broke the record for the largest all-time streaming week for an R&B album (404.6 million streams).

COMPLETE LYRIC VIDEOS FOR ALL OF SOS OUT NOW 🤍🫡🤍https://t.co/k5pbeoSu9U pic.twitter.com/HIa3rq8fr6 — SZA (@sza) December 13, 2022

SZA Secured A Feature By Late Wu-Tang Clan Member ODB

Five years after her debut LP Ctrl arrived, SZA released SOS on December 9. The 23-track album hosts guest appearances by Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

“It was definitely like I doubt this gonna be allowed to be on the album, but it surprisingly was,” said SZA about the Ol’ Dirty Bastard collaboration on SOS.

The Missouri-born, New Jersey-raised performer added, “I talked to [the Ol’ Dirty Bastard Estate]. It really just came from a place of documentary footage from Rodney Jerkins. He was sweet enough to let me use that.”

The “Kill Bill” Performer Will Hit The Road In 2023

“Kill Bill” continues to find success on streaming platforms. The Pop/R&B single off SOS resides at #1 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs USA chart and Daily Top Songs USA chart as well as Apple Music’s Top 100: USA daily chart.

SOS follows 2017’s Ctrl. That project peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200. Ctrl did eventually spend 288 weeks on the chart and earn 3x-Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

North American fans of SZA will have the chance to see her live in concert beginning in February 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. The 33-year-old Grammy winner announced The S.O.S. Tour featuring opening act Omar Apollo.