TDE President Punch Shouts Out Fans & Doubters For Success Of SZA’s ‘SOS’ Album

Top Dawg Entertainment songstress SZA currently has the most popular album in America. SOS holds the #1 position on the Billboard 200 chart for the second straight week.

SZA’s fans waited five years for her sophomore studio LP. Throughout that time between albums, the New Jersey-bred singer-songwriter repeatedly clashed with TDE President Terrence “Punch” Henderson Jr.

Last year, SZA blasted her record label after the “Good Days” single fell off the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Then this year saw the Grammy winner blamed Punch and RCA Records for SOS not coming out over the summer.

“You gotta understand the context, and you have to know the person,” said Punch in response to SZA’s comments about her project’s delay. “You have to know how something was said. If it was lighthearted, if it was serious, like what it was.”

Punch Puts Over The Sales Numbers For SZA’s SOS

Despite those apparent conflicts, Punch seems pleased with SOS‘s commercial performance so far. He took to Twitter to gloat about his artist putting up impressive sales numbers over the last two weeks.

“I never really focus on the numbers too much. Of course, I pay attention to them, [but] the quality of the art is always at the forefront for me. But these SOS numbers aren’t too shabby. Lol,” tweeted Punch.

The record executive/recording artist added, “Shout out to the real fans who stayed down and stayed patient. Shout to TDE and the doubters who doubted us. Love y’all. 🙏🏽.”

SOS Breaks One-Week Streaming Record

Punch’s online commentary did not stop there. He also took time to subliminally poke at a few people that may not have been big supporters of Top Dawg Entertainment and SZA’s rise.

“A few of y’all n##### had a lot to say… lol. I won’t bring it up. I see you,” posted Punch. The All Rize to tha Top creator also wrote, “Oh how fast they forget. I’ve been debating [whether] to remind n##### or not. But they know. Lol. #TDE #respecttheARtFOrM.”

SZA’s SOS debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 318,000 first-week units. The album’s 404.6 million streams broke the record for the largest streaming week ever for an R&B album. SOS amassed another 180,000 units in week two.

