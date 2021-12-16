SZA’s “I Hate U” Breaks Apple Music Streaming Record

It appears SZA has a bona fide hit record on her hands. “I Hate U” became the R&B singer-songwriter’s highest-debuting solo single on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart when it opened at #7.

SZA’s latest song has done extremely well on the Apple Music streaming platform as well. “I Hate U” topped the Apple Music Top 100: USA chart.

Plus, “I Hate U” peaked at #1 on Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 Global chart. It also led the rankings in Anguilla, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Guinea-Bissau, Papua New Guinea, and Trinidad and Tobago.

SZA also broke an Apple Music record. “I Hate U now holds the title of being the most-streamed R&B song by a female artist on Apple Music in its first week.

“I Hate U” originally premiered on SoundCloud in August 2021 as part of a three-pack with the songs “Joni” and “Nightbird.” At the time, SZA tweeted the SoundCloud link to her 5.6 million followers. She captioned the tweet, “dumping random thoughts.”

Earlier this year, SZA scored another hit song as a feature on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More.” That collaboration spent 35 weeks on the Hot 100 chart after peaking at #3.

SZA wrote on Instagram: