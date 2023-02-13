SZA’s ‘SOS’ Returns To No. 1 For Eighth Week

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The TDE songstress continues to dominate the weekly rankings.

SZA is back on top of the Billboard 200. After slipping to No. 2 last week, the R&B singer/songwriter’s SOS jumped back to the pole position on the latest Billboard album chart.

The Top Dawg Entertainment-backed project collected an additional 100,000 units during the latest tracking period. That total was enough to push SZA’s sophomore studio LP back to No. 1 for an eighth non-consecutive week.

SOS has the most weeks at No. 1 for an R&B album since Usher‘s nine-week reign with Confessions in 2004. Mariah Carey’s Music Box from 1993 was the last female R&B album to spend at least eight weeks atop the Billboard 200.

SZA released SOS on December 9, 2022. The 23-track project has already earned Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. The “Good Days” single acquired a 4x-Platinum plaque.

SOS also hosts the “Blind,” “Shirt,” “I Hate U,” and “Kill Bill” songs. The latter record currently sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The official “Kill Bill” music video has amassed 23 million views on YouTube.

Kill Bill film actress Vivica A. Fox makes a cameo in SZA’s Christian Breslauer-directed “Kill Bill” visuals. Plus, the SOS album features musical contributions from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

In addition to leading the Billboard 200 chart once again, SZA also earned a major honor from the long-running music publication. Billboard named the 33-year-old Grammy winner as the 2023 Woman Of The Year Award recipient.

SZA will be on hand at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on March 1 to accept the award. Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson will host the event. “Big Energy” rapper Latto will receive the Powerhouse Award that evening as well.