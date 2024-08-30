T.I. Crowns Latto 2024 Trapper Of The Year At Trap Music Museum Ceremony 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

2024 Trapper Of The Year Latto squealed with joy as T.I. unveiled the exhibit in her honor at Atlanta’s Trap Music Museum.

T.I. paid tribute to Latto, awarding her the title of 2024 Trapper of the Year at a ceremony at the Trap Music Museum on Thursday (August 29).

Footage from the event shows museum founder T.I. unveiling the display dedicated to the “Big Energy” rapper. T.I. thanked Latto for her “contributions to the culture of trap music” and “the city of Atlanta.”

T.I. continued, “We wanted to memorialize that with art” so fans can see that her efforts are “being recognized and celebrated.”

Latto could barely contain her excitement, covering her eyes before the big reveal. She squealed after turning around to see the stunning exhibit in her honor.

Latto was named ‘Trapper Of The Year’ at the Trap Music Museum presented by T.I. tonight in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/C8B0oSy35x — LATTO’S DESTINY 🍑 (@LattosDestiny) August 30, 2024

Latto showed off her “Trapper Of The Year” ring in a video on her Instagram Stories. “From the king himself,” Latto declared before T.I. congratulated her again.

T.I. gifts Latto a ring for being Trapper Of The Year 💍



pic.twitter.com/3juXUb2wHr — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) August 30, 2024

While Latto is in good company with past honorees, including Moneybagg Yo and Future and Lil Baby, she is the first female recipient of the title. Her exhibit can be viewed alongside displays honoring the likes of T.I., Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz, among others.

Latto has forged a successful music career, carving a spot among the best of her generation after appearing on Jermain Dupri’s The Rap Game in 2016. She became the show’s first winner at the tender age of 16.

She went double platinum with her breakout 2019 single “B#### from da Souf,” before signing to RCA Records. Latto unleashed her debut album Queen of da Souf in 2020.

Latto delivered more hit songs, including the Grammy-nominated “Big Energy” in 2022, and released her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, earlier this month.