T.I. Makes Triumphant Return To New York With The HaHa Mafia

T.I. and the HaHa Mafia took New York City by storm! This also marked Tip’s successful return to NYC after being booed.

Tip “T.I.” Harris made a comedic return to New York City and there was only applause, fun and hilarity.

This time in The Bronx was different for the Atlanta rapper, as he came back with The HaHa Mafia. Comedians Kelly KDub, Navv Greene, Jayski and Tip showed off their comedic skills at Salsa Con Fuego for a full house. Wife Tiny was in the house as well, in support of her husband’s latest artistic pursuit.

The last time he performed on a comedy card in New York the rapper/activist/actor was shockingly booed in Brooklyn’s Barclay Center as a part of Rip Micheal’s April Fools Comedy Jam. It was his first paid gig as a comedian. Eventually he managed to woo the raucous crowd when he began to play a slew of his hit records in succession.

This time in The Bronx was a far departure from his previous outing.

“I’ve been to New York before and worked out in some rooms, on the low.,” he said to AHH’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur right after the show. “This is my first official full set (since the Brooklyn incident). I feel like we had a phenomenal time. The crowd enjoyed their self, we enjoyed ourselves.”

“And he brought us with him,” said fellow comic Jay Ski, who was present with other members of the HaHa Mafia.

“We look like the Warriors right now, bruh,” said Navv Greene. “Everybody gets their own shot and we ain’t in each other’s way. We the dark-skinned Warriors.”

Immediately, Tip – who is has the lightest skin of the crew – said, “Gotta have a Steph Curry.”

“We appreciate all of the people that came out,” T.I. Said. The full interview of the crew will be available soon.