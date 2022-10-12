T.I. Names His Most Influential Atlanta Rap Albums

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#TI picks projects by #OutKast, #Future, and more.

Tip “T.I.” Harris has been in the news a lot lately because of his ongoing feud with social media personality Charleston White. However, the 3-time Grammy winner also recently sat down with Uproxx’s Fresh Pair to discuss music.

Fresh Pair host Just Blaze asked T.I. to name his Top 5 most influential rap albums from his hometown. The Atlanta-raised emcee was not allowed to list his own projects.

Instead, Tip named Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik by legendary Hip Hop duo OutKast. The Hustle Gang leader mentioned Goodie Mob’s Soul Food as well.

OutKast and Goodie Mob are part of the Dungeon Family collective. Hip Hop soloist Future also rose to prominence as a member of the Dungeon Family’s Second Generation.

T.I. picked Future’s Dirty Sprite as one of the most influential rap albums by an Atlanta act. The “Whatever You Like” hitmaker also chose Young Thug’s Slime Season and 21 Savage’s I Am > I Was.

Throughout his career, T.I. released eleven studio LPs. 2006’s King, 2007’s T.I. vs. T.I.P., and 2008’s Paper Trail peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Paper Trail earned 2x-Platinum certification.

His discography also includes four #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. T.I. also scored an RIAA Diamond plaque (10 million units) for his contribution to Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” featuring Pharrell.

Previously, California-based recording artist The Game sat down with Fresh Pair. The Compton native shared his Top 5 albums by Los Angeles-bred rappers.