The Game Names His Top 5 Albums By Los Angeles Rappers

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Do you agree with the Compton native’s picks?

Love him or hate him, The Game is one of the most successful recording artists to emerge from the Los Angeles rap scene. His discography includes multiple chart-topping projects.

The Game recently sat down with Fresh Pair. During the conversation, the hosts asked the 42-year-old emcee to name his Top 5 Los Angeles-based rap albums of all time.

“Number one, The Chronic, for me,” answered The Game. “Just because in order of appearance is important to me, because everyone is motivated by things that happened before them.”

Dr. Dre released The Chronic in 1992. That album is widely considered a Hip Hop classic and helped introduce international star, Snoop Dogg. The Game also mentioned an album by Dre’s famous protégé.

“I have to go with Doggystyle after that. I feel like The Chronic was low-key Snoop’s first album too,” said The Game. “After that, it would have to be The Documentary just because of what that album did.”

The Game’s The Documentary came out in 2005. That debut studio LP hosted the Top 5 hits “How We Do” and “Hate It Or Love It” which both featured 50 Cent.

“At number 4, for me, it would have to be Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, because I watched Kendrick [Lamar] and his essence going from literally a good kid in a mad city,” explained The Game.

For his final pick, The Game stated, “Then at 5, I feel inclined to say Death Certificate just because of what that was to me.” Ice Cube’s second studio album arrived in record stores in 1991.

The Game dropped his tenth album, Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind, on August 12 of this year. Drillmatic included features by Ice-T, Kanye West, YG, Roddy Ricch, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Cam’ron, Nipsey Hussle, and many more acts.