T.I. Gets Pulled Over By Georgia State Trooper After Arguing With Tiny [VIDEO]

Clifford “T.I.” Harris has had numerous run-ins with the law throughout his life. New footage of a Georgia state trooper pulling T.I. over has made its way to the internet.

According to Live PD Hardcore, the law enforcement officer made a traffic stop after viewing the vehicle speeding on an Atlanta-area highway. The driver of the Range Rover turned out to be Harris.

“You just flew past my door at a very high rate of speed. You drove on the shoulder back there and almost struck that car,” the trooper tells T.I. after asking him to exit his SUV.

At one point, T.I. admitted to arguing with the woman in the car. His wife, R&B singer/songwriter Tiny Harris, was the assumed passenger. However, the woman never showed up on camera.

“She was getting on my nerves. I apologize. She was getting under my skin,” T.I. stated. He later added, “I just wanted to get home as fast as I could so we can get out of the car, and I can go to my space and she can go to her space.”

T.I. had trouble providing the vehicle’s registration because he purchased the Range Rover that same day. After getting the information from the owner of the car dealership, the trooper let Harris off with three citations.

The date of the state trooper’s dashcam video hasn’t been confirmed. The Live PD Hardcore YouTube channel published the footage on December 1. T.I. has yet to publicly address the situation, as of press time.