Tiny Calls Her Son King Harris A “Sweetheart But A Terror”

The Xscape singer says her child stayed in trouble at school.

The Harris family continues to keep the internet’s attention. T.I., his wife Tiny, and their son King Harris recently created headline-grabbing moments.

In particular, a viral video of The Family Hustle stars sparked online conversations about King’s upbringing. The footage featured T.I., Tiny and King arguing over whether the 19-year-old rapper grew up with a “silver spoon” in his mouth.

Over a week after the filmed incident at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tiny wrote about King Harris on her Instagram page. The Xscape member acknowledged her son’s past behavior. She also credited him and his older brother, Domani, for following in their famous parents’ musical footsteps.

“Man, this lil dude [King Harris] has always been my sweetheart but a terror at the same time. Nah he ain’t [from] the hood but unlike any of his siblings, he stayed in trouble fighting all the damn time & for slap boxing in school every day like it was a sport!!” Tiny posted.

The Grammy Award winner continued, “But every parent with multi children know it’s always that 1!! I’m truly blessed for mine!! My two sons telling their story in their music. #FatherLikeSons @domani support our Kings!!!”

King Harris (aka Kid Saiyan) and Domani Harris joined forces to release the “Father Like Sons” collaboration. In addition, T.I.’s oldest son, Messiah Harris, makes music. Tiny’s oldest daughter, Zonnique Pullins, has also released songs as a soloist and as part of OMG Girlz.

After many social media users criticized King for supposedly wanting to present a fake lifestyle, the self-described New King of the South addressed his haters. An Instagram Story post read, “N#### betta mind dey business and stay out da mix.”