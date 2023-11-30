T.I.’s Sons King And Domani Share “Father Like Sons” Song Following Viral Family Fight 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

T.I.’s sons King and Domani put on a united front on a new single, “Father Like Sons,” which sees the brothers compare themselves to Tip.

After days of headlines surrounding the Harris family following a viral altercation, T.I.’s sons King and Domani Harris have joined forces on a new joint single.

On Thursday (November 29), the duo shared their first official collab, “Father Like Sons.” The track sees the siblings compare themselves to their famous father. “Can’t deny my DNA,” Tip said, sharing the single. Listen to the song below.

In a statement to Complex, King seemingly addressed the controversy that followed after he got into an altercation with his parents over the weekend. The Harris family were attending the Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday (November 26) when a dispute turned physical.

King said “Father and Sons” allowed him to “share genuinely how I am” off camera. “I get it from my Pops who instilled this into me as a youngin,” he added. “I was smaller than everyone and in public school by myself with nobody but me.”

He also alluded to the weekend’s events stating, “Pops taught me how to stand up for myself and take no s### and that’s who I am regardless of where I’m from, and what I come from. I stand on my 10 I was trained like that!!”

King concluded. “I’M NOT NO GANGSTA, NOT NO THUG, NOT DA TOUGHEST, but I STAND ON BUSINESS!!! I ain’t gotta act to be nothing. At da end of da day it’s in me not on me, IF U KNOW ME U KNOW, IF U DON’T GOOD.”

T.I. responded to the drama over the altercation with King in an Instagram post earlier this week.

“Fck what dis internet talkin bout,” he wrote. “Da HFamily Tied Like a Knot. We all We Got…4LIFE… Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that.”