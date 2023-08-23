T.I. Names The Mount Rushmore Of Trap Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Hustle Gang frontman shares his thoughts on the GOATs of the southern sound.

Trap Muzik by T.I. celebrates its 20-year anniversary in 2023. The Hustle Gang leader has been reflecting on his classic sophomore album and his impact on the Trap subgenre.

T.I. spoke to AllHipHop.com for an interview. At one point, the Atlanta-raised entertainer born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. shared his personal Mount Rushmore of Trap music stars.

“There were always three figureheads in Trap music – myself, Jeezy, and Gucci,” stated Tip. “That was always like unanimous, and nobody could even question or you can’t add or remove anybody from that. Over time, there have been conversations about who else should be allotted.”

T.I. also added, “Right now, we had the three. And us having the opportunity to also collect more data and conversation and input from the people who are the most passionate about the culture of Trap music, it’s like, ‘Who should be the fourth figurehead?'”

The Grand Hustle Records founder apparently conducted a poll to determine the final rapper to join him, Jeezy, and Gucci Mane in the pantheon of Trap music greats. T.I. revealed, “We finally came to the conclusion from the people that the fourth figurehead is Future.”

T.I. & Other Trap Music Stars Found Commerical & Critical Success

Jeezy let loose the Trap or Die mixtape in 2005. Gucci Mane declared himself a Trap God with a 2012 mixtape of the same name which followed 2005’s Trap House album. Future’s catalog consists of Trap-influenced projects like 2014’s Monster and 2015’s DS2.

Trap Muzik dropped on August 19, 2003. The Atlantic Records-backed project hosts the singles “24’s,” “Rubber Band Man,” and “Let’s Get Away” featuring Jazze Pha. The RIAA certified Trap Muzik as Platinum.

T.I. went on to release the Billboard 200 chart-toppers King in 2006, T.I. vs. T.I.P. in 2007 and Paper Trail in 2008. In addition, the 42-year-old rap veteran scored four No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Beyond helping to introduce Trap music to the world, T.I. also memorialized the acts that contributed to the sound’s success by opening the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta. Future received the museum’s Trapper Of The Year honor for 2023.