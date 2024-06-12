T-Pain Joins Mac Miller On Iconic List Of Artists To Sell Out Historic Milwaukee Venue—Three Times

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T-Pain and Mac Miller were really locked in.

T-Pain briefly spoke about the memory of his friend and former collaborator, deceased rapper Mac Miller at one of the most iconic live music landmarks in the country.

On Tuesday (June 10), the “I’m Sprung” vocalist shared a video on Twitter (X) to commemorate selling out Milwaukee’s world-renowned venue, The Rave, on three separate occasions.

The honor reserves a particularly special place in T-Pain’s heart. Not only did he achieve the feat as an independent artist via Wiscansin Fest, he was also able to reunite with his fallen collaborator Miller in spirit.

“So @therave has a giant spooky ass pool on the bottom level,” he began. “And if you sell it out three times, they give you the honor of signing the inside of it. Being included alongside @MacMiller

and so many other legends that have played this venue and selling it out three whole times with @WiscansinFest as an independent artist means so much to me. Again I can’t thank The Rave crew and of course the people of Milwaukee enough.”

In the video of which accompanied the tweet, T-Pain further remarked on the company his signature now keeps. He continued, “Now, among many other greats in here, Mac Miller signed this pool and I get to do it this time. Machine Gun Kelly. Holy crap dude.”

So @therave has a giant spooky ass pool on the bottom level 😂 And if you sell it out three times, they give you the honor of signing the inside of it. Being included alongside @MacMiller and so many other legends that have played this venue and selling it out three whole times… pic.twitter.com/2iSQss99oT — T-Pain (@TPAIN) June 11, 2024

T-Pain and Mac Miller shared a genuine and collaborative friendship, which was initiated byd by mutual respect and creative synergy. Their bond was evident through their music and interactions. T-Pain reminisced about Mac’s infectious enthusiasm and kind spirit, noting that Miller’s positivity and artistic openness made him a cherished friend and collaborator.

Their collaboration on “Dreams,” featured on T-Pain’s 2018 mixtape Everything Must Go Vol. 1, showcased their ability to blend their distinct styles seamlessly. T-Pain has fondly recalled how Mac would light up a room with his presence and how they would spend hours in the studio, not just creating music but also sharing laughter and stories.

