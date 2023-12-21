T-Pain Announces New Album To Coincide With 2024 Las Vegas Residency

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

I bet you never heard country music sound like this!?

T-Pain is gearing up to release a new album ahead of his 2024 Las Vegas residency. On Wednesday (December 20), T-Pain unleashed his hour-long YouTube exclusive performance entitled “On Top Of The Covers.” Derived from the Florida vocalist’s three-night run at The Sun Rose Ballroom in Hollywood last March, the footage of his intimate performance captures never-before-heard renditions and covers of a diverse group records such as Smino’s “Klink” Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” and Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me.” In a message on Twitter (X), T-Pain shared a clip from the performance of his soulful take on Chris Stapleton’s#### record “Tennessee Whiskey” and revealed he’ll be releasing an album to coincide with the visual performance.

“Smooth as Tennessee Whiskey [drink emoji],” he wrote. “Not only is the video available now on my YouTube, I’ll be releasing an album version across streaming platforms this Friday [star emoji] Presave now https://music.empi.re/ontoplive.”

Smooth as Tennessee Whiskey 🥃 Not only is the video available now on my YouTube, I’ll be releasing an album version across streaming platforms this Friday ✨ Presave now https://t.co/hBNgVc9q3l pic.twitter.com/Gvxp4DEThJ — T-Pain (@TPAIN) December 20, 2023

The album news comes just days after he announced his residency at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resort World Las Vegas. In celebration of joining artists such as Wu-Tang Clan to announce residences in Sin City ahead of the New Year, T-Pain shared a post on Instagram inviting his fans to the first show in February.

“Full speed towards 2024 [racing flag emoji]” T-Pain wrote in the caption of the post. “I’m proud to officially announce that I’m kicking off my FIRST EVER Vegas residency at @zoukgrouplv and @ayudayclub Catch my very first show on Thu, Feb 8 at #ZoukNightclub – Tickets are live, join me for a ride you won’t forget [race car emoji].”

Check out the full video of T-Pain’s performance below.