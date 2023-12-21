T-Pain Announces New Album To Coincide With 2024 Las Vegas Residency

T-Pain is gearing up to release a new album ahead of his 2024 Las Vegas residency. On Wednesday (December 20), T-Pain unleashed his hour-long YouTube exclusive performance entitled “On Top Of The Covers.” Derived from the Florida vocalist’s three-night run at The Sun Rose Ballroom in Hollywood last March, the footage of his intimate performance captures never-before-heard renditions and covers of a diverse group records such as Smino’s “Klink” Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” and Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me.” In a message on Twitter (X), T-Pain shared a clip from the performance of his soulful take on Chris Stapleton’s#### record “Tennessee Whiskey” and revealed he’ll be releasing an album to coincide with the visual performance.
“Smooth as Tennessee Whiskey [drink emoji],” he wrote. “Not only is the video available now on my YouTube, I’ll be releasing an album version across streaming platforms this Friday [star emoji] Presave now https://music.empi.re/ontoplive.”
The album news comes just days after he announced his residency at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resort World Las Vegas. In celebration of joining artists such as Wu-Tang Clan to announce residences in Sin City ahead of the New Year, T-Pain shared a post on Instagram inviting his fans to the first show in February.
“Full speed towards 2024 [racing flag emoji]” T-Pain wrote in the caption of the post. “I’m proud to officially announce that I’m kicking off my FIRST EVER Vegas residency at @zoukgrouplv and @ayudayclub Catch my very first show on Thu, Feb 8 at #ZoukNightclub – Tickets are live, join me for a ride you won’t forget [race car emoji].”
Check out the full video of T-Pain’s performance below.