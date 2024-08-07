T-Pain Makes $60K Per Hour Playing Video Games—But Tee Grizzley Apparently Makes More

T-Pain has revealed the grotesque amount of cash he rakes in for an hour of playing video games and promptly stunted on himself by explaining that rapper Tee Grizzley earns even more.
In a surprising revelation, T-Pain has shared that he makes a staggering $50,000 to $60,000 an hour playing video games from the comfort of his home. During a recent interview, the rapper opened up about his lucrative side hustle, highlighting how the convenience of the revenue stream has caused him to reconsider archaic methods of generating profits within the music industry.
“When you making 50, 60 grand an hour playing video games in your draws, it’s kind of hard to get me to go out the country for, you know what I’m saying?” T-Pain stated.
He quickly clarified that despite his impressive earnings, he’s actually on the lower end of the scale. In doing so, he also exposed how rappers such as Tee Grizzley are breaking the glass ceiling of streaming earnings for artists.
“I’m on the low tier,” he said. “This dude’s making millions a month,” he explained. “I’m making less than Tee Grizzley. I know I’m making less. When we talk about hourly, I know I’m doing less than Tee Grizzley.”
@financialhawks How Tee Grizzley Makes MILLIONS playing Games 💲💲💲 #TeeGrizzley #grizzlygang #rapper #hiphopculture #GTAOnline #grandtheftautoonline #millionairemindset ♬ original sound – Financial Hawks
T-Pain elaborated on how his deals work, providing insight into the kind of sponsorships and endorsements that come his way as a result of streaming.
“But you talk about like when I get deals, this muthaf###a playing. When I get deals like 7-Eleven, they gave me 250 grand to play any game I wanted for two hours,” he revealed.
He further detailed the simplicity of his promotional obligations when streaming by comparing them to the workload he endures when touring his music catalog for promotion and profitability opportunities.
“Just in certain intervals, just say, ‘Hey guys, 7-Eleven has pizza now. Don’t you want a pizza from 7-Eleven? Cool, let’s get back to the game for two hours.’ Easy money,” he said. “If you think I’m about go pack clothes, go get on a stage for an hour and a half, sweat it out in a state that I don’t know what the f##k is going on before I stay in that room and just say, ‘7-Eleven has pizza,’ and then go back to gaming. You think you gonna give me to leave my house.”
T-Pain’s candid admission shines a light on the lucrative world of gaming for celebrities. Among the top earners in the entertainment and rap industry who also stream are rappers like Sada Baby and Tee Grizzley. In fact, Grizzley recently explained how he’s making millions a month from his Grand Theft Auto 5 role-playing server, in part, from membership due fees from the 90,000 users who have joined the server he manages.