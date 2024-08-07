T-Pain Makes $60K Per Hour Playing Video Games—But Tee Grizzley Apparently Makes More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out how Tee Grizzley still makes more money than T-Pain, who earns a jaw-dropping $50,000 to $60,000 an hour playing video games at home.

T-Pain has revealed the grotesque amount of cash he rakes in for an hour of playing video games and promptly stunted on himself by explaining that rapper Tee Grizzley earns even more.

In a surprising revelation, T-Pain has shared that he makes a staggering $50,000 to $60,000 an hour playing video games from the comfort of his home. During a recent interview, the rapper opened up about his lucrative side hustle, highlighting how the convenience of the revenue stream has caused him to reconsider archaic methods of generating profits within the music industry.

“When you making 50, 60 grand an hour playing video games in your draws, it’s kind of hard to get me to go out the country for, you know what I’m saying?” T-Pain stated.

He quickly clarified that despite his impressive earnings, he’s actually on the lower end of the scale. In doing so, he also exposed how rappers such as Tee Grizzley are breaking the glass ceiling of streaming earnings for artists.

“I’m on the low tier,” he said. “This dude’s making millions a month,” he explained. “I’m making less than Tee Grizzley. I know I’m making less. When we talk about hourly, I know I’m doing less than Tee Grizzley.”

T-Pain elaborated on how his deals work, providing insight into the kind of sponsorships and endorsements that come his way as a result of streaming.