T-Pain Slams Critics Of New Mark Zuckerberg Collab Song 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

T-Pain faced backlash after joining forces with tech entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg to create an anniversary song.

T-Pain is clapping back following criticism over his collaboration with Mark Zuckerberg on a song to celebrate the META CEO’s wedding anniversary.

The unlikely duo joined forces on a remix of Lil Jon & the Eastside Boyz crunk anthem “Get Low.” The tech entrepreneur explained the song’s significance in an Instagram post.

“‘Get Low’ was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party,” Zuckerberg explained. “So every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary.”

Hours after releasing the song as the duo “Z-Pain,” the Tallahassee native, who was recently honored with a street named after him and a key to his hometown, fired back at critics in a series of videos.

“It is impossible for some people to have fun,” T-Pain began. “I’ve learned how to not worry about what y’all are talking about.”

T-Pain Tells Mark Zuckerberg Collab Haters To Touch Grass

In a second video, T-Pain asked, “Why y’all hate happiness so much?” confirming he was referring to his song with Mark Zuckerberg.

“Y’all don’t like when people do wholesome things, y’all don’t like when people do stuff for their wives.”

From there, T-Pain pointed out that he doesn’t hear complaints when he works with known drug dealers, murderers, and others with a criminal past.

“When muthafuckas actually doing something good, in their g###### life then all of a sudden, I need to distance myself,” he added. “Shut the hell up! Shut up!”

He then told critics to “go outside and look at birds.”

T-Pain followed up with a third and final video responding to those who told him they don’t have time to have fun or go outside and touch grass.

“What the f### you doing on your phone right now, looking at T-Pain?” he questioned. “How the f### did you just see all three of these videos? That’s three minutes of your muthafuckin time you could have been actually doing this s### you said you ain’t have time [for].”

Meanwhile, Boosie Badazz reached out to T-Pain, urging him to speak to Mark Zuckerberg about his Instagram ban.