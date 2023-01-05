Takeoff Murder Suspect Reportedly Released on $1 Million Bond 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After several attempts at bond reduction, the man accused of killing rapper Takeoff was released on a $1 million bond on Wednesday.

The man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff has been released on bail, according to court records.

According to ABC affiliate station KTRK in Houston, Texas, Patrick Clark posted a $1,000,000 bond and was released on Wednesday (Jan. 4).

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Clark has repeatedly attempted to have his bail lowered after his arrest on Dec. 1. His attorney argued the DJ could not afford the bond, which was originally set at $2 million.

The judge lowered the bond to $1 million on Dec. 14, after attorneys argued that the original amount was excessive and goes against the Texas Constitution. Clark’s lawyers then unsuccessfully sought another reduction.

He again attempted on Dec. 28. However, the judge denied bond, deeming Clark to be a flight risk.

“Although we respect Judge Hill as well as his decision today, we disagree with it and to be honest we’re very surprised by it,” said Clark’s attorney, Letitia Quinones.

Additionally, Clark said they complied with other conditions, including a financial affidavit of Clark handing over his passport card.

“So it just leaves us puzzled what other factors are there other than the high profile nature of this case that would cause the judge not to reduce it to something that is reasonable,” Quinones added.

The judge did not rule out potentially changing the bond amount if new matters were raised by attorneys.