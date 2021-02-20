Talib Kweli And Dj Eque Latest Rap Couple To Divorce

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star Kanye West is not the only high-profile rapper going through marital problems. According to reports, Talib Kweli is also divorcing his wife, DJ Eque after almost 12 years of marriage.
DJ Eque reportedly filed the documents in Los Angeles court yesterday (February 19th).
The couple tied the knot in a high-profile ceremony in Bel Air in 2009, where celebrities like Queen Latifah, Questlove, Adam Rodriguez of CSI, and DJ Rashida present.
Like every couple, the pair had their ups and downs during their decade-long marriage.
In December of 2010, Talib and DJ Eque had a high-profile blowout at club SNAP in New York City, after DJ Eque accused the rapper of being too flirty with another woman.
More recently, the rumor mill claimed Talib was having a secret affair with porn star Sara J, although these reports were never substantiated.
More recently, Talib ran into some problems on Twitter, after he was banned from the platform for feuding with a woman he claimed was stalking him.
So far, neither Talib nor DJ Eque has commented on the split. Talib Kweli is just one of several rappers going through a divorce this year.
Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, and Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young are going through a messy divorce as well.