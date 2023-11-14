Tamar Braxton Claims Chrisean Rock Left Singer With “Gun Damage” And Multiple Injuries 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tamar Braxton has addressed the incident between Chrisean Rock and her backup singer, James Wright Chanel, over the weekend, claiming the reality TV starlet assaulted the singer leaving him with “gun damage” and multiple injuries.

According to a member of Braxton’s team, LeTroy, Rock lashed out after finding out she wasn’t going to perform at the concert. LeTroy claims Rock punched Chanel in the face, leaving him with a bloody nose.

In an Instagram video Monday (November 13), the R&B singer claimed Chrisean Rock did assault the singer during her concert. She also hit back at claims she only invited the reality TV starlet to increase her chances of going viral. Braxton claims she viewed Rock “from afar as like a younger sister,” and hoped to take her under the wing.

“I knew she was rowdy, and I didn’t judge her for that,” Tamar Braxton said of Chrisean Rock. Check out the video below.

Braxton also responded to accusations from Blueface’s mother that she should have foreseen the drama that comes with the volatile 23-year-old artist.

“I’ve never met none of there people,” Braxton replied. “Please leave me alone. I’m only here because my brother James got hit in the face for being nice to a guest. He left with a chipped teetg, gun damage..and a busted nose and a concussion. However I still pray for those who need help. I come in love. God bless everyone.”

In a follow-up post on X, Tamar Braxton revealed James Wright Chanel “is at the dentist getting new teeth,” following the alleged assault.

“Y’all leave me alone,” she added. “I was only trying to show CR love. I still think she needs hugs and real people.”

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock announced a social media break following the alleged assault. She deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday (November 12).