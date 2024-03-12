Tammy Rivera Warns Waka Flocka Over New Boo “Shien Tammy” Social Media Shade  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tammy Rivera believes Big Mel shaded her online and warned Waka Flocka to speak to his new girl before she hurts her feelings.

It all started on Monday (March 11), when Rivera shared a quote on Instagram about jealousy “over a seat I had first.” Waka’s new boo, who he went Instagram official with in January, then shared an interesting quote of her own, prompting Rivera to call out Waka. She took to The Neighborhood Talk comment section to respond to a post featuring their quotes.

According to Rivera, she just spoke to Waka about “Big Mel” and warned him to talk to her before branding Mel a knockoff Tammy Rivera.

“Man I’m just waking up it’s 9am over where I’m at,” she began. “Waka we e literally just talked about this this last night (your morning) ..Waka get her please for I hurt this lil girl feelings. Oh btw that post wasn’t even about him nor you but hit dogs holla.. You f’king up your seat Sh ein Tammy.”

Waka Flocka Stays Quiet But Mom Deb Antney Reacts

Rivera’s initial post read: “No one can make me jealous over a seat I had first. You wouldn’t be sitting there if I didn’t get up.”

Mel then posted her own quote. “Being washed up and can’t let go of your past is type crazy,” the post read. She wrote on the post, “This is the one, cuz it’s givinig jealous and bitter.”

While the man at the center of the drama has been quiet, his mother and powerhouse industry manager, Debra Antney, wants them to stop airing their dirty laundry in public.

“Why are we doing this s### on the internet. We don’t do this s###,’ she replied to Rivera on Instagram.

While Rivera then shared another post asking to be left alone, Mel wrote about being wary of “who I love.”