Waka Flocka Faces Backlash From Fans After Making New Romance Instagram Official

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Waka Flocka showed off his new girlfriend on Instagram, but fans are upset that he’s moved on from Tammy Rivera.

Waka Flocka debuted his new boo on Instagram this week, but many of his fans refused to accept the new romance and called for him to reunite with ex-wife Tammy Rivera.

Flocka took to Instagram Wednesday (January 10) with a picture of him and his new girl.

“Crazy bout Big MeL,” he wrote in the caption alongside a red heart.

While many in the comment section began playing detective, trying to identify the mystery woman, others longed for him to get back together with his ex.

“WHERE THE F### IS TAMMY , I’m SICK,” wrote one while another said, “Waka don’t p### me off , who is this lady.”

A third added, “Idk but I feel like only Tammy is for waka. I love Tammy & imma stick beside her,”

One comment that garnered almost 5,000 likes in 10 hours read: “When some celebrities move on it don’t be looking right.”

Waka Flocka saw the backlash and added a comment of his own. “If y’all really loved me and Tammy respectfully can y’all respect our personal life’s,” he shared.

Rivera’s daughter Tammy, whom the rapper helped raise since she was tiny, also defended her parents. “Leave my father alone,” she wrote. “He is happy and my mother is happy both in separate relationships.”

Once the new romance was official, Waka Flocka’s girlfriend shared some recent memories of them on her IG Story. “My favorite person,” she wrote alongside a video of the couple collapsing into a ball pit.

Little is known about Flocka’s new boo, but her IG bio notes she’s an “educator” with “6 degrees.”

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera reportedly separated in 2021.