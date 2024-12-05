Tank Calls Out Homophobia In Black Community, Debunks Gay “Agenda” Myths 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tank challenges homophobia in the Black community and highlights societal double standards around same-sex experimentation.

Tank is calling out homophobia in the Black community and dismissing the existence of a so-called “agenda” designed to turn straight Black men gay.

The topic arose during a recent appearance on the “Holdin Court Podcast” when the R&B singer was asked about his past remarks about same-sex experimentation.

Tank believes a double standard exists in society, where same-sex experimentation is generally accepted between women but not men, particularly when it comes to Black men.

It’s us,” he began. “There’s something about Black men and the homosexual conversation that is a mess. The phobia as it relates to Black men is the elephant in the room.’

He continued, arguing that the “worst thing” a Black man can be labeled is gay.

“The first thing somebody’s going to allude to, whether you are gay or not, when they trying to assassinate your character or get off the highest joke imaginable, they’re going gay first,” he added. “It stems from something within our culture that has created this stigma that somehow there’s a program to make Black men gay. You see it everywhere; there’s an attack on strong Black men. But who’s the attack coming from?”

Tanks Dismisses Gay “Agenda” Theory

Tank questioned how such a thing could exist and dismissed the theory that fashion is being used to feminize Black men. He highlighted Black music icons like Prince, Michael Jackson, Cameo and Rick James, famous for their “androgynous” look.

“That meant you were in,” Tank said of their style. “It didn’t mean you were gay.”

He questioned “where does this agenda come from?” adding, “I’ve never seen anything that made me say, Oh wow! I want to be gay. I’m inspired to be gay ‘cuz I saw that outfit or ‘cuz YSL made this shirt.”

The conversation stemmed from Tank’s comments on Angela Ye’s “Lip Service” podcast back in 2019. Tank was asked if performing oral sex on a man twice would make a man gay.

“He sucked a dick once, right? Then, he’s like I’m not sure if I liked it or not. Let me try it again, and then he says, ‘You know what? It’s not for me. Don’t like the taste.’ See what I’m saying?” he explained. “It doesn’t mean he’s gay,” he concluded. “It means he sucked dick twice. The art of being gay is being gay. It’s a continuous state of being.”