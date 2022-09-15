Tasha K Gloats After Cardi B Pleads Guilty To Assault

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tasha K lost a defamation lawsuit to Cardi B but that didn’t stop the vlogger from commenting on the rapper’s assault case.

Cardi B pleaded guilty to assault charges, much to the delight of her foe Tasha K.

Earlier this year, Tasha K lost a defamation lawsuit to Cardi B. Months after the defeat, the vlogger reacted to the Atlantic Records artist’s own legal troubles on Thursday (September 15).

“And Now the Bartenders will Sue Cardi B and win!” Tasha K wrote on Twitter. “This is just the beginning….”

The 29-year-old rapper accepted a plea deal, avoiding a trial for her role in a 2018 altercation. Prosecutors accused her of throwing bottles at two bartenders at a New York strip club.

Cardi B must complete 15 days of community service. She was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment. 10 other charges were dismissed.

Tasha K’s name trended on Twitter after news of the plea deal broke. The vlogger addressed the social media attention on Instagram.

“Why am I trending?” she wrote along with a smiling emoji. “I asked y’all to stop watching, not get me trending!!!!!!”

A jury found Tasha K liable for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress in January. She was ordered to pay $4 million to Cardi B, but the vlogger is appealing the decision.