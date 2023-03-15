Tay Roc To Headline Kings vs. Queens With Ms. Hustle In 50th URL Battle  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

URL’s annual Kings vs. Queens event also sees Charlie Clips take on Jaz The Rapper while Nu Jerzey Twork battles Coffee Brown on her return.

URL have announced the lineup for their upcoming Kings vs. Queens event, one of the most highly anticipated cards on their calendar.

The event marks the fourth installment of the elite-level co-ed battle rap marquee franchise and takes place on Mar. 19 at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, GA.

#KingsVsQueens

March 19th

Atlanta GA

Live on @caffeine



PPV ONLY $25, follow the instructions on the above video for instructions & also get 30 days of free access to the worlds BIGGEST battle rap library, on the URLTV app.



🎟️Tickets🎟️https://t.co/ZOPVB7nkvH pic.twitter.com/uqbpxq7dvQ — Ultimate Rap League (@urltv) March 12, 2023

Smack White’s gunna and the first face of the URL, legendary Baltimore artist Tay Roc will take on the First Lady of the URL herself, Harlem’s Ms. Hustle, to headline the card. The grudge match has been a long time coming, with Hustle calling out Roc for years. Hustle, one of the most skilled women in battle rap, promised fans a “barfest” in their clash this weekend.

Tay Roc Takes On Ms. Hustle For His 50th URL Battle

However, the clash takes on even greater significance, marking Tay Roc’s fiftieth battle on the Ultimate Rap League. The Gun Bar King is one of the sport’s most consistent emcees, with a matching resume that outshines many of his peers.

His list of past competitors reads like a who’s who of battle rap, featuring the best of the Smack era emcees alongside rising stars. Loaded Lux, Murda Mook, Hitman Holla, Hollow Da Don, Aye Verb, K-Shine, and Dizaster are among the many battle rap legends he’s stood in front of over the years. While newer URL stars on his resume include three times Champion of the Year Geechi Gotti, and 2020 Women’s Champion of the Year, Viixen The Assassin.

Last December, Tay Roc shared a list of all his URL battles, 48 at that time with one more clash locked in.

December 29th ain’t only my last battle of the year

But it’s also my 48th @urltv Battle! 48 URL battles‼️ pic.twitter.com/JdFvL2gz4W — FreeTheTitles (@TheOnlyTayRoc) December 14, 2022

With so many classic battles and legendary opponents, Roc has very few big battles left on the league. Accordingly, he’s been giving shots to rising star battlers, deserving of a chance to face the URL legend. After bouts with fellow Maryland battlers, Swervo and Ryda, Tay Roc faced Snakeyez before taking on Stumbles for his 49th battle just a month later.

The rest of the card is also stacked with heavy-hitting matches featuring some of the sport’s most talented. Watch the trailer above and check out instructions to purchase the live stream below.

How To Watch The URL Kings vs. Queens Live Stream

Fans can buy gold credits from URL’s partner Caffeine to unlock the event and watch the live stream. This also gives them seven days to watch the video on demand, plus a free month’s subscription to the URLtv app, allowing them access to the league’s extensive back catalog of battles.

Kings vs. Queens 4 goes down on Sunday. Mar. 19 at 3 P.M. EST, 12 P.M. PST. Tickets for the event are available here.