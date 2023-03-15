Tay Roc To Headline Kings vs. Queens With Ms. Hustle In 50th URL Battle  

URL have announced the lineup for their upcoming Kings vs. Queens event, one of the most highly anticipated cards on their calendar.
The event marks the fourth installment of the elite-level co-ed battle rap marquee franchise and takes place on Mar. 19 at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, GA.
Smack White’s gunna and the first face of the URL, legendary Baltimore artist Tay Roc will take on the First Lady of the URL herself, Harlem’s Ms. Hustle, to headline the card. The grudge match has been a long time coming, with Hustle calling out Roc for years. Hustle, one of the most skilled women in battle rap, promised fans a “barfest” in their clash this weekend.
Tay Roc Takes On Ms. Hustle For His 50th URL Battle
However, the clash takes on even greater significance, marking Tay Roc’s fiftieth battle on the Ultimate Rap League. The Gun Bar King is one of the sport’s most consistent emcees, with a matching resume that outshines many of his peers.
His list of past competitors reads like a who’s who of battle rap, featuring the best of the Smack era emcees alongside rising stars. Loaded Lux, Murda Mook, Hitman Holla, Hollow Da Don, Aye Verb, K-Shine, and Dizaster are among the many battle rap legends he’s stood in front of over the years. While newer URL stars on his resume include three times Champion of the Year Geechi Gotti, and 2020 Women’s Champion of the Year, Viixen The Assassin.
Last December, Tay Roc shared a list of all his URL battles, 48 at that time with one more clash locked in.
With so many classic battles and legendary opponents, Roc has very few big battles left on the league. Accordingly, he’s been giving shots to rising star battlers, deserving of a chance to face the URL legend. After bouts with fellow Maryland battlers, Swervo and Ryda, Tay Roc faced Snakeyez before taking on Stumbles for his 49th battle just a month later.
The rest of the card is also stacked with heavy-hitting matches featuring some of the sport’s most talented. Watch the trailer above and check out instructions to purchase the live stream below.
How To Watch The URL Kings vs. Queens Live Stream
Fans can buy gold credits from URL’s partner Caffeine to unlock the event and watch the live stream. This also gives them seven days to watch the video on demand, plus a free month’s subscription to the URLtv app, allowing them access to the league’s extensive back catalog of battles.
Kings vs. Queens 4 goes down on Sunday. Mar. 19 at 3 P.M. EST, 12 P.M. PST. Tickets for the event are available here.