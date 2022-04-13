URL Announce Full Lineup For Kings Vs. Queens Headlined By Geechi Gotti Vs. Jaz The Rapper

URL dropped the trailer for the next installment of their Kings Vs. Queens series, where the best male and female battlers go head-to-head.

URL has announced their Kings Vs. Queens 3 event billed as “the biggest intergender event in battle rap history,” which goes down later this month.

The event, headlined by three-time battle rap Champion of the Year Geechi Gotti Vs. veteran female battler Jaz The Rapper, will be their biggest Kings Vs. Queens card yet and takes place over the weekend of Apr. 29 to May 1 in Charlotte, NC.

URL Present Kings Vs. Queens

As well as the headline clash, Saturday’s match-ups have classic potential written all over them with some of the best male and female rappers in the sport. The other battles include Tsu Surf Vs. Viixen The Assassin, Aye Verb Vs. Casey Jay, Charlie Clips Vs. Yoshi G, DNA Vs. O’fficial and Jakkboy Maine Vs. his real-life partner, First Lady Flamez. Glueazy will also take on your honor in a one-off clash. Fans will be able to stream the battles live, free on Caffeine.TV.

KINGS VS QUEENS 3



IT ALL GOES DOWN!

APRIL 30TH, 2022 – 3PM ET

STREAMING:

LIVE & FREE ON @caffeine



BE THERE LIVE:

TICKETS @ https://t.co/oC5NQ3bxTG#KVQ3 pic.twitter.com/C3QgY8ubUP — Ultimate Rap League (@urltv) April 13, 2022

The epic, nearly ten-minute-long trailer revealed Friday will host the first installment of Future Queens, allowing 12 female rising stars the opportunity to make a name for themselves.

Sunday will see another round of Kings Vs. Queens battles featuring heavy punchers and elite pens. As well as a clash between Steams and Elijah Straight, day 3 includes Fonz Vs. Shooney Da Rapper, JC vs. C3, and Shotgun Suge Vs. Ms Miami. The battles will be streamed exclusively on the URL app.

BREAKING: @urltv ANNOUNCES the Full Kings vs Queens 3 card for the weekend.



Day 1, live on Caffeine

Day 2, App exclusive pic.twitter.com/7giYJ6CCOp — BATTLE RAP’S WOJ (@LTBRpodcast) April 12, 2022

URl is opening up Saturday’s live event to the city, and tickets are available. The event will also be livestreamed via Caffeine.TV at 3 pm ET/12 noon PT.

Watch the Kings Vs. Queens trailer and check out more battles on the official URL app.