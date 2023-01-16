Tekashi 6ix9ine Flaunts $1 Million Cash, Says He’s Traveling Alone & Posts Address  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tekashi 6ix9ine taunted anybody wanting to come for him or his money, claiming he was traveling to New York alone with $1 Million cash.

Tekashi 6ix9ine flashed $1 Million in cash online this weekend, claiming he’s on a solo trip to New York, seemingly urging anybody to try and take it from him.

The notorious internet troll took to Instagram on Sunday (Jan. 15) to flaunt the stack of money. He also made sure to point out he was traveling alone and shared his destination and arrival time.

“On my way to New York. I got a million dollars on me,” said Tekashi 6ix9ine before adding, “and on my mother I’m by myself.” Furthermore, he also announced he would be arriving at Morristown, New Jersey airport at 6:45 p.m., apparently taunting anybody who might try and meet him there to take his stash of cash.

Tekashi 6ix9ine ended his post with a clarification that he wasn’t actually alone: “Well I’m with the kid who recorded this video but he’s like 5’4 140 solid I swear,” he concluded.

The controversial Brooklyn rapper wasn’t done stunting. He also flexed a pair of luxury paint-splattered cars alongside 14 boxes from high-end fashion house Hermès. Check out his post below.

While Tekashi 6ix9ine appears to have no concerns over his safety, he was banned from his Miami apartment last month. The condo managers fear for the safety of their residents because his snitching means people are after him.

They claim there is a “bounty placed on 6ix9ine’s life” following his release from prison “in exchange for information regarding others and the provocative antics of 6ix9ine.”

The complex managers shared a photo of the rainbow-haired artist alongside a description and a warning not to approach him. “If seen on property, do not check-in, do not approach and contact security immediately,’ the notice read in part.

They also claimed residents were left frightened after the rapper’s bodyguards appeared onsite with assault weapons.