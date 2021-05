The war of words between Jake Paul and Tekashi69 is getting ugly. Will they end up in the ring?

Apparently, YouTube star-turned boxer Jake Paul has his limits when it comes to trolling.

The 24-year-old influencer is well known for trolling enemies like Conor McGregor, Jose Canseco’s and even Floyd Mayweather, who lost his hat to Jake Paul during a hilarious stunt.

During a Q&A he conducted on his TikTok he shied away from accepting a fight with Game – but there’s another rapper he would love to beat up – Tekashi69.

Jake Paul has his sights set on a boxing match with the rainbow-haired Brooklyn rapper, who is just as famous for mocking his enemies, and there’s a long list of them ranging from Meek Mill and Lil Durk to Lil Reese and now Jake Paul. When a fan asked him if he would be willing to fight Tekashi69 this is what Jake Paul had to say:

“I want to because he deserves to get his a## beat and i want to do it for all the people he’s disrespected,” Jake Paul explained.

According to Jake, Tekashi69 would be light work – much like his match against Ben Askren In April, who chaotic by his younger phone in the first round.

“It would be too easy and A 30 second fight+ he wouldn’t show up in the ring on the day of the fight but yes i would love to knock him out,” Jake Paul said.

Tekashi69 wasted no time replying come in offering up an incendiary reply, by mocking Jake Paul’s late security guard Shamir Bolivar, who died unexpectedly last month.

“I think he’s on steroids like his security guard who passed away @jakepaul,” wrote Tekashi69.

Tekashi69 appears to be getting in shape to do something. A few weeks ago, he was spotted training with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown was intensely scrutinized for working with Tekashi69, who has been labeled a “rat” for testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and sending the gang’s top leaders to prison for decades.