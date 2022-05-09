Teyana Taylor Joins ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Cast

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

An actor from ‘The Wire’ was added to the film as well.

20th Century Studio is working on creating another White Men Can’t Jump motion picture. Black-ish creator Kenya Barris will develop the new version of the 1992 sports comedy.

Filmmakers hired Kentucky-bred rap star Jack Harlow for the motion picture. According to Deadline, several other entertainers recently joined the cast too.

R&B singer/songwriter Teyana Taylor is now part of the production. Previously, Taylor played in movies such as Madea’s Big Happy Family, The After Party, and Coming 2 America. The “Wake Up Love” vocalist recently announced her “The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour” for this summer.

White Men Can’t Jump will also star Lance Reddick (The Wire, John Wick) and Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming, BlacKkKlansman). Music video director Calmatic will be behind the camera. Brooklyn Nets basketball player Blake Griffin and former Carolina Panthers football player Ryan Kalil are credited as producers via Mortal Media.

Ron Shelton (Bull Durham, Bad Boys II) wrote and directed the original White Men Can’t Jump. Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson played streetball hustlers in the movie. The cast also featured Rosie Perez, Kadeem Hardison, and Duane Martin.

1992’s WMCJ made $74 million at the domestic box office. It grossed over $90 million worldwide. Snipes, Harrelson, and Perez reunited at the 94th Academy Awards in order to present the Best Cinematography trophy to Dune‘s Greig Fraser.