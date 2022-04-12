The Game Challenges Eminem To A Rap Battle

Jayceon “The Game” Taylor is once again sharing his thoughts about Marshall “Eminem” Mathers. This time, the Compton emcee expresses his desire to go bar-for-bar with Em.

Just Blaze and Katty Customs spoke to The Game for UPROXX’s Fresh Pair show. The video interview included The Documentary album creator challenging Eminem to step up to the plate with bars.

“I don’t care if you’re richer, and I don’t care if you got more plaques, and I don’t care who thinks you’re great. N####, I’m better today,” The Game declared. “And if I’m not, get up and let’s rap. That’s all I want to do is rap.”

The onetime Aftermath/G-Unit/Interscope roster member added, “You did it with [Machine Gun Kelly]. Why not do it with me? You did it with Mariah Carey. You did it with Nick Cannon.”

Then Just Blaze asked The Game why is he so focused on specifically wanting to battle Eminem. Game used his answer to take another direct shot at his longtime rival Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

“Because 50 can’t rap. And so I gotta go a level up and challenge the better rapper. That’s why. And not to take nothing away from what 50’s doing. He can see it, tweet it, and he knows I’m gonna respond. Or he can go rap about it, but he’s gonna lose that battle,” explained The Game.

While The Game trashed 50 Cent’s lyrical ability, The Black Wall Street Records founder did give his former G-Unit boss “dead flowers” for his success as a television producer. 50 is behind hit series such as Power and BMF.

This latest round in the bout involving Dr. Dre’s three protégés apparently began when The Game was left out of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in Inglewood, California. Dre recruited Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak for the NFL’s mid-game performance on February 13.