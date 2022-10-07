The Game Claims Dr. Dre Never Produced Any Of His Songs

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#TheGame says #DrDre didn’t create any of the beats on #TheDocumentary.

Many Hip Hop fans consider The Game one of the top artists to emerge from the musical family tree of legendary producer Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment. In 2006, The Game even released an album titled Doctor’s Advocate.

Dr. Dre also executive produced The Game’s debut studio LP, The Documentary. That project includes Dre being credited as a music producer on several tracks, including “How We Do” featuring 50 Cent.

The Game admits that his current standing with Dr. Dre is not as strong as it was in the past. Apparently, Game’s public comments – like saying Kanye “Ye” West did more for his career in two weeks than Dr. Dre ever did – soured the relationship.

In an interview with Uproxx’s Fresh Pair, The Game went into further detail about his history with Dr. Dre. The Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind album creator claimed his former mentor was not as directly involved with his music as some listeners may think.

“Dre didn’t do any beats on The Documentary. But I didn’t say he didn’t oversee it,” said The Game. “You want Dre to oversee anything because he’s a mastermind when it comes to that. But as far as doing a beat for The Documentary? No, and I’ve never had a Dre beat in my career.”

The official credits for The Documentary album list Dr. Dre as a producer or co-producer on seven of the eighteen tracks. However, The Game suggested other producers were actually behind the beats that made it onto the project.

“A bunch of dope producers that Dre had under him or whoever – Scott Storch, the Just Blazes, the Swizz Beatzs, the Timbalands – helped me put together my classic album,” stated The Game.

The 42-year-old emcee added, “I can’t give Dre credit for the Just Blaze beat. It’s a Dr. Dre executive-produced album, but people just don’t understand the underlinings and how the business works.”

Game also pointed out that he has never had an official collaboration or music video with Dr. Dre. He then named some of the times he worked with producer/rapper Kanye West. Recently, The Game and Ye teamed up for “Eazy” off 2022’s Drillmatic.