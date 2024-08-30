The Game Denies Beef With DJ Mustard & YG

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DJ Mustard and YG aligned with Kendrick Lamar in K. Dot’s beef with Drake while The Game refused to pick a side.

The Game clarified his cryptic posts about DJ Mustard and YG on Instagram Stories. The Cali rapper insisted there were no issues between him and his fellow West Coast artists.

“@yg & @mustard my n##### 5L,” he wrote in response to beef speculation. “Go twist a backwood before you twist that #Bompton.”

Earlier this week, fans questioned The Game’s motives for calling out Mustard and YG on social media.

“Aye Keenon and Dijon… Jayceon looking for y’all,” he wrote. “Lul ghetto name havin n#####.”

He added, “Rooting for somebody & finding out they secretly hate u is so crazy LMAO like OH! Secret haters are clutch.. yall make ballin in yo face worth it.”

Unlike many West Coast artists, The Game refused to turn his back on Drake during the Canadian rapper’s much-discussed battle against Kendrick Lamar. Mustard produced Lamar’s Drake diss “Not Like Us” and clashed with the OVO star’s fans on social media. YG, despite past collaborations with Drake, sided with Lamar at The Pop Out concert in June.

Fans believed The Game aligned with Drake due to the Compton rapper’s absence from The Pop Out, which featured a laundry list of West Coast artists.

“If you want to say, ‘Game picked this side or picked that side,’ n####, Game picked Game’s side,” he declared after the event. “Drake, that’s my m############ brother. And Kendrick, that’s the homie. He know what it is.”

The Game has recorded songs with Drake and Lamar.