The Game Calls Out YG & DJ Mustard In Cryptic Instagram Story: “Jayceon Looking For Y’All”

Social media explodes as The Game throws shade at DJ Mustard and YG. Find out what sparked this heated conflict and the rapper’s bold response.

The Game has caused a bit of a stir on social media after he appeared to directly call out DJ Mustard and YG. In his recent Instagram Story, The Documentary rapper shared a series of posts back to back that appeared to be mocking the rapper/producer duo. In the first post, starts off by marching Mustard and YG by their government names in addition to seemingly antagonizing them for a response.

”Aye Keenon and Dijon… Jayceon looking for y’all,” he wrote. ”Lul ghetto name havin ass n###as.”

In a follow-up post, The Game appeared to throw even more shade by suggesting jealousy could be at play in the mysterious conflict. As he hinted at the aforementioned with a meme, he also made his intentions more direct by providing his course of action as a response to the negative vibes.

“Rooting for somebody & finding out they secretly hate u is so crazy LMAO like OH!?” the meme read. “Secret haters are clutch. Y’all make ballin in yo face worth it.”

The timing of The Game issuing this message is somewhat puzzling, considering he and YG recently linked up. Earlier this month, they connected in Compton and joined forces with rival Blood gang neighborhoods for a peace walk down Rosecrans, organized by YG. The Game even spoke in a video alongside YG about the importance of the march.

“This right here, for me, this s##t bring tears to my eyes homie,” Game said. “To see this much red and s##t. Westside Bompton, n###a, every hood. Everybody good. Ain’t no bulls–t. Ain’t nobody feel no tension. This s##t make a n###a happy. That’s what it do for me. I don’t know what it do for you.”

YG added, “It’s a good day — it’s a good day in Bompton right now!”

Peep the post above.