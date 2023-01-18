The Game Shows Love To 50 Cent & Dr. Dre Despite Past Gripe Over Super Bowl Snub

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Game looked back at his breakthrough album ‘The Documentary’ on the anniversary of the project’s release.

Last year’s Super Bowl halftime show snub bothered The Game, but it didn’t stop him from saluting 50 Cent and Dr. Dre for their work on The Documentary album.

The Game celebrated The Documentary’s anniversary in an Instagram post on Wednesday (January 18). He acknowledged his friend-turned-foe 50 Cent and former mentor Dr. Dre while reflecting on the breakthrough album.

“18 years ago today…. A hip hop classic was born,” The Game wrote. “All I wanted to do was tell my story & make sure my son would never live the life I did. @snoopdogg passed me the torch, @bustarhymes kept me focused… @drdre laid the foundation & @50cent helped put the puzzle together.”

He continued, “I took @jonathanmannion to the depths of Compton, California & showed him the heart of what I survived. He captured the essence of my city, my hood & brought to the world my vision. Always remember, it is no longer a dream once it becomes reality.”

The Game famously feuded with 50 Cent for years. Their beef resurfaced in 2022 after The Game complained about getting left out of Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl halftime show.

50 Cent, who participated in the halftime show, trolled his longtime rival on social media. The G-Unit rapper won an Emmy for Best Variety Special for the performance, prompting him to mock The Game.

“Oh no, i’m sorry you don’t get one,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “Then the first week 18k, if you need someone to talk to i’m here for you. LOL.”

The Game got a bit of revenge when 50 Cent’s son Marquise Jackson aired out family drama online. The West Coast rhymer took a jab at 50 Cent’s lack of relationship with Marquise Jackson on Instagram.