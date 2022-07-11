The Game Shows Love To Kendrick Lamar & His “Incredible” “Mr. Morale” Album  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Game was full of praise for Kendrick Lamar and revealed they share “one of those big brother, little brother relationships.”

While The Game is readying for the release of his forthcoming Drillmatic album – which he claims will be “the best album of 2022” – he was still full of praise for fellow Compton native Kendrick Lamar’s latest offering.

The “Easy” hitmaker shared his thoughts on Kendrick’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album during a recent interview with HipHopDX.

He recalled the iconic moment he joined other West Coast legends such as Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre in a symbolic passing of the torch moment at one of Kendrick Lamar’s early concerts.

“I always knew Kendrick could be Kendrick,” Game said. “And Kendrick knew Kendrick could be Kendrick, so that’s pretty much why he is who he is, and why he’s done everything he’s been able to accomplish. Now, which would be considered the prime of his career, the ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ album is incredible to me. As is all his projects,” he added. “I love how artistic his mind is when it comes to putting out these projects. I love that he never strays from where his heart is at the time and moment when he creates his projects.”

The Game says he shares a special relationship with K. Dot, having witnessed his growth from early in his career.

“And so, I’m always going to give him the love he deserves because I watched it first hand,” he concluded. “I was there, early Kendrick, I was there in Top Dawg’s Crib, in the studio in the basement. Watching him, watching this flower grow. So Kendrick is always going to be one of my favorites. Again, one of those big brother, little brother relationships.” Check out the clip below.

The Game Talks Kendrick Lamar

Meanwhile, The Game announced he was unable to drop Drillmatic on July 8 due to clearance issues. However, he still held an exclusive release party at The Novo as planned on Friday. He was joined by a number of rappers, including “Eazy” collaborator Kanye West.