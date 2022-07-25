The Internet Drags Logan Paul For His Review Of Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The latest horror movie from filmmaker Jordan Peele is the #1 movie in America this week. While the motion picture garnered positive reactions from film critics and audience members, Logan Paul is not a fan.

Logan Paul decided to share his thoughts about Nope on his Twitter page. The WWE wrestler opened by praising Jordan Peele (Get Out) and lead actress Keke Palmer (Hustlers).

“NOPE is one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time. I love Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer can act her ass off, but this movie is objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes that don’t justify the pace,” tweeted Paul.

He ended his 13-tweet thread by posting, “I love Peele, the VFX & aesthetic. But my thesis is this: I can feel him attempting to recreate the shock from Get Out and Us. Mystery, violent allure & cinematic choices made for the sake of reaction instead of [a] legitimate contribution to the storyline killed this movie for me.”

“NOPE” is one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time.



I love Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer can act her ass off, but this movie is objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes that don’t justify the pace (a thread) — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 24, 2022

People Bring Up Logan Paul’s Own Poor-Received Filmography

Many other Twitter users reacted to Paul’s criticism about Nope. The topic became so popular that the 27-year-old YouTuber’s name became a trending topic on the platform as other people slammed Paul for his comments.

One Twitter user responded, “So you’re telling me the movie’s very clear commentary on spectacle (and the lengths people will go to capture it) was totally missed by Logan Paul, the guy that vlogged himself and his friends laughing at a dead body in the Aokigahara forest in Japan. The irony is beyond cosmic.”

Another person wrote, “Every question that Logan Paul asked is explained in the movie. Maybe people look at films differently or he spent [too] much time questioning everything while watching so it distracted them from actually gathering the answers to his questions.”

Other individuals pointed out that Logan Paul’s own filmography mostly includes critically-panned movies such as The Thinning and Valley Girl. Meanwhile, Nope brought in $44 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend.

So you're telling me the movie's very clear commentary on spectacle (and the lengths people will go to capture it) was totally missed by Logan Paul, the guy that vlogged himself and his friends laughing at a dead body in the Aokigahara forest in Japan. The irony is beyond cosmic. https://t.co/1f71JGS4Uj — tori-lynne 🧙🏾‍♀️ (@transitoriii) July 25, 2022

Every question that Logan Paul asked is explained in the movie. Maybe people look at films differently or he spent to much time questioning everything while watching so it distracted them from actually gathering the answers to his questions. #Nope https://t.co/mSi3MKE1fB — Branden (@urbanzosf) July 25, 2022

Ah yes Logan Paul Star of Airplane mode wants to talk about “worst movies I’ve seen in a long time” buddy you have been in mostly garbage. https://t.co/exbyMZBYY3 pic.twitter.com/doW5uTULok — Jerome! (@JeromeM94Movies) July 25, 2022

Logan Paul after googling the ending explained https://t.co/cdFqloQ3cH pic.twitter.com/Ccnkvsh949 — ShrekLePowuett (@powuett) July 25, 2022

You expect me to take an opinion from Logan Paul in 2022?? Stay out of black people Business https://t.co/hpHquTWfEw — ☁️🛸‏ ِ (@JAIDENLlKESTUFF) July 25, 2022