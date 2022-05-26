The Kardashians Blast Kanye West For How He Treated Their Family 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim apologized to her family in the latest episode of The Kardashians telling them she will protect them in the future.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday (May 26), Kim Kardashian revealed her concern on learning Kanye was releasing a new song.

“It means he’s talking mad s### about me and probably saying whatever” she said.

She continued, “I think that I will never stop being me. All I can do is control how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or how he has always treated you guys,” she told her family. “I protected that for so long, but I said, ‘I will never let that happen to you guys again.’ For once in my life, I feel strong.” She added, “I am not going to let someone treat you guys [a certain] way or myself.”

Kim noted how difficult it was for her to hear Kanye talking about her loved ones publicly amid their divorce. “I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family. And I have never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I am sorry,” she added.

The Kardashians React

Khloé Kardashian then chimed in: “Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly. We don’t have to sit here and throw stones back. We take it on the chin.” Kendall added, “Karma is always gonna be on your side.”

Meanwhile, during a confessional, The Kardashians’ matriarch noted Kim has done “nothing but be great” to Kanye. “When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us because one day your kids are going to read all of it,” said Kris Jenner. “That is something everybody has to be really aware of.”

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 before requesting to be declared legally single and to restore her last name later that same year. The former couple was married for seven years and share kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.