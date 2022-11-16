The Notorious B.I.G. Enters The Metaverse With VR Concert Featuring Diddy, The Lox & More

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience will be available to watch on Facebook and Meta’s VR headsets.

The estate of The Notorious B.I.G. teamed up with Facebook’s parent company Meta to stage a virtual reality concert.

A “hyperrealistic” avatar of Biggie Smalls will perform his classic songs on Meta’s VR and Facebook platforms. The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience is scheduled to premiere on December 16.

Fans will see a recreation of ‘90s Brooklyn called “The Brook” and follow a day in the life of The Notorious B.I.G. Veteran journalist Touré wrote and voiced the narrative journey.

Biggie’s VR concert will feature performances by Diddy, The Lox, Lil Cease, Latto and Nardo Wick. The metaverse event will also include a DJ set by Clark Kent.

“Having the ability to create a variance of new opportunity to showcase my son Christopher’s music through the advancement of technology is hard for me to grasp at times,” Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace said. “However, I’ve found so much excitement in the process of developing his avatar, understanding the value added for fans to experience him in ways unattainable until now. Thank you to all who have contributed to bringing this project to fruition.”

Meta Quest VR headset owners can watch the concert in the Venues section of Meta Horizon Worlds. A 2D version will be available to view on The Notorious B.I.G.’s official Facebook page.