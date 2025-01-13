The Weeknd Preparing To Drop Stage Name

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The artist’s reflections appear to stem, in part, from a deeply personal moment during his 2022 performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

The Weeknd is hinting at a farewell—not from music entirely but from the persona that made him a global phenomenon.

The artist, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, shared in an insightful sit-down with Variety that his upcoming sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, could mark the end of his journey under the moniker that catapulted him to stardom.

“It’s a headspace I’ve gotta get into that I just don’t have any more desire for,” he said. “I feel like it comes with so much. You have a persona, but then you have the competition of it all. It becomes this rat race: more accolades, more success, more shows, more albums, more awards. It never ends until you end it.”

The revelation from the “Blinding Lights” chart-topper sparked immediate buzz among fans and music insiders. The Weeknd’s comments suggested a deep introspection about the identity he’s inhabited for nearly a decade and the relentless pressures of fame.

The Weeknd’s reflections appear to stem, in part, from a deeply personal moment during his 2022 performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. At the show’s outset, his voice gave way completely, forcing him to halt the concert and issue ticket refunds with a promise to reschedule.

In the aftermath of that night, The Weeknd recalled a profound moment of self-awareness.

“Part of me was thinking, ‘You lost your voice because it’s done; you said what you had to say. Don’t overstay at the party—you can end it now and live a happy life,'” he added. “When is the right time to leave, if not at your peak?”

While The Weeknd’s remarks suggest a personal evolution, Hurry Up Tomorrow could serve as a grand finale for the enigmatic persona that has dominated the charts and delivered era-defining music.Though he’s not fully stepping away from recording or performing, The Weeknd’s possible retirement as an alter ego hints at a major personal and artistic shift in the making.