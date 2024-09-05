The Weeknd Announces New Album “Hurry Up Tomorrow” With Cryptic Teaser 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Weeknd revealed “Hurry Up Tomorrow” is set to complete the trilogy that began with “After Hours” and Dawn FM.”

The Weeknd is gearing up to deliver the last album in a three-part series, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

The trilogy began in 2020 with After Hours, with the second instalment, Dawn FM, arriving two years later, in 2022. Earlier this year, The Weeknd confirmed that the third and final album in the trilogy was underway.

On Wednesday (September 4), the four-time Grammy Award winner announced the album title. The Weeknd unveiled Hurry Up Tomorrow with an ominous trailer littered with cryptic messages and statements. The visual was accompanied by a haunting soundtrack, heightening the drama.

“Yesterday was fourteen years ago,” the trailer begins. “The very thing that once made me invincible failed me on the world stage. A new trauma surfaced.”

Another line reads, “More songs could help, but what do I have left to say? Woe is me in my gilded cage right? The very thing that once made me invincible failed me on the world stage. A new trauma surfaced, opening floodgates.”

The teaser concludes, “A new path awaits. When today ends, I’ll discover who I am,” before unveiling the album title “HURRY UP TOMORROW.”

In July, The Weeknd hinted that Hurry Up Tomorrow would be the final chapter in the trilogy with another dramatic trailer featuring imagery from the last four years of his music.

“There Are Three Chapters in this Tale,” The Weeknd captioned the video, emphasizing the finality of Hurry Up Tomorrow.