The Weeknd Wants Recurring Role On ‘The Simpsons’

The Canadian singer/songwriter continues to make moves in the TV/film industry.

“Dream come true,” tweeted Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye on March 16. The Weeknd shared that positive reflection in response to the official The Simpsons account confirming the recording artist would make a cameo on the long-running show.

Sunday saw The Weeknd appear on the Fox animated sitcom as Slipreme skate brand owner Orion Hughes. The “Bart the Cool Kid” episode from season 33 features Orion becoming friends with Bart Simpson.

“Thank you, Matt!! Let’s make Orion Hughes and Bart’s friendship a re-occurring thing 😉,” read a quote-tweet from The Weeknd. The Sunday night post was a reply to The Simpsons executive producer Matt Selman.

dream come true 💛💛💛 https://t.co/i2JIcQlLY6 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 16, 2022

Thank you Matt !! Let’s make Orion Hughes and Bart’s friendship a re-occurring thing 😉 https://t.co/1Ej1CfjeC3 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 21, 2022

The Weeknd also voiced Orion’s father, Darius Hughes. Previously, the Dawn FM album creator showed up on Seth MacFarlane’s American Dad! animated series. Weeknd also worked on an episode of the stop-motion animated program Robot Chicken.

In addition, The Weeknd made his feature film debut in the Adam Sandler-led crime thriller Uncut Gems. According to reports, the 32-year-old Canadian will also star in and co-write for the forthcoming The Idol drama on HBO.

The Weeknd is still best known for his musical output. He released Dawn FM on January 9. That studio LP followed his previous projects such as 2015’s Beauty Behind the Madness, 2016’s Starboy, and 2020’s After Hours.