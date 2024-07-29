Tia Kemp Demands Rick Ross Pay $200,000 For Son’s College Tuition 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tia Kemp said she’s tired of receiving $20,000 payments from Rick Ross and demanded he stump up over $200,000 for their son’s tuition.

Rick Ross recently celebrated his last child support payment for his eldest son, but his son’s mother, Tia Kemp, is sending the rapper a hefty bill for college tuition.

On Sunday (July 28), Kemp hopped online to put the rapper on notice. She showed a college tuition bill for their son William Roberts III.

“I ain’t playing,” she said in a video. “I need you to call your daddy right now, you tell him. You screenshot this right now, that right there,” she added, pointing to a figure of $209,931.58.

“You tell him that’s what I need right there in my bank account right now. I need that sent over right now,” Tia Kemp continued before telling Rick Ross, “Don’t fly no 20-piece bird over here, I need a quarter-mil bird over here.”

Last month, the “Champagne Moments” hitmaker celebrated a special Father’s Day.

“What would you rather celebrate, Father’s Day or the date of your last child support payment?” Ross asked in an Instagram video. “Or, what if your last child support payment was on Father’s Day weekend? That’s what you call divine divinity.”

However, Tia Kemp learned of his celebrations and wasn’t too pleased.

“I came over here to cuss a b#### out,” she began. “You stupid silly muthafucka. Who the f### give a f### about your child support payments, b####. And if I want some more, I’ll take my ass over to family court and get some while he going to college.”

While Kemp said she could afford to pay the tuition fees herself, she demanded he pay for his son’s education. She also implied Ross has multiple secret children and will be paying child support for decades.

“You got to worry about them eight or nine over there you got,” she added. “You going to be paying child support for [them] ‘tlll you about 70.”