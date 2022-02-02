TidalWave Comics Give Rapper Lil Nas X Gets His Own Comic Book

The rapper gets his Superman on … as things are up, up, and away for the rapper with his new project.

Rapper Lil Nas X is about to be immortalized in a 22-page comic book. The flamboyant rapper will join other celebrities who have allowed their lives to be illustrated like some of their favorite cartoon characters.

According to the Daily News, an Oregon-based publisher named TidalWave Comics will add the chart-topper to its “Fame” series, books that celebrate the life and career achievements of influential headliners like Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Madonna, David Bowie, and Tina Turner.

The “Montero” rapper’s title will be written by the TidalWave’s owner Darren G. Davis, illustrated by artist Vitor Moura and explore his life’s story.

“We’ve found a niche with our bio comics,” Davis said. “Our success with this comic shows that there is a much wider audience for sequential storytelling than many thought.”

This bio comic will track the artist’s earliest days as a littler Nas X to his current status of pop superstar, the story promises to be honest, humorous, and in true Montero fashion, outrageous. Some of the scenes in this comic book will include an episode about his parent’s divorce, his high school yearbook photo, and the Peter Park spider moment when he discovered the power of social media.

“Readers are simply looking for something other than superheroes or horror,” continued Davis. “With our bio comics, we strive to bring these new readers evenhanded, well-researched looks at some of their favorite celebrities.”

