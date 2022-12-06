TikTok Names Lizzo The Top Artist In The U.S. For 2022

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lizzo finished 2022 as one of the most commercially successful musicians of the past twelve months. The Special album creator also closes out the year as TikTok’s top artist in the United States.

The social media platform revealed its “Year on TikTok” list for 2022. Lizzo landed at #1 on TikTok’s rankings of the most popular recording artists in the United States.

Bella Poarch (#2), Bad Bunny (#3), Charlie Puth (#4), and Doja Cat (#5) rounded out the Top 5. TikTok’s Emerging Artists list in the U.S. featured Ice Spice, Steve Lacey, GloRilla, Latto, and Muni Long.

“We’re honored to celebrate our global community who shaped this year’s trends, shared new ideas, learned from one another, and turned their passions into careers and livelihoods throughout 2022,” says Vanessa Pappas, Chief Operating Officer, TikTok.

Vanessa Pappas continues, “It’s been truly inspiring to see over a billion people around the world show their creativity and come together to experience joy and find a sense of belonging on TikTok.”

@lizzo I would’ve given my left coochie lip to be at the spring awakening reunion show 😭 ♬ About Damn Time – Lizzo

Willow & Armani White Join Lizzo On TikTok’s Top U.S. Songs Playlist For 2022

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” (#4) was among the top trending content on TikTok’s For You feeds in the United States. “About Damn Time” also made the most-popular songs playlist from the video hosting service.

Lizzo earned her second #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “About Damn Time” off the Special studio LP. The 3-time Grammy winner picked up multiple Recording Academy nominations this year for “About Damn Time” and Special.

“Sunroof” by Nicky Youre & dazy was the top U.S. track. Clips using the Pop song collected more than 8.9 million views. Willow’s “Wait a Minute!” came in at #7 in that TikTok category. Plus, Armani White’s “BILLIE EILISH” made the final list at #9.

“People flock to TikTok to be entertained, but so much everyday magic transcends the platform; establishing careers, building brands, and opening the door to real, tangible success,” states Marisa Hammonds, North America GM, TikTok.

Hammonds adds, “This year’s recap encompasses the many paths to discovery that help us enrich our lives with creative learnings. Congratulations to all the creators, artists, and small businesses featured in this report, and thank you to our community for making 2022 a momentous year!”