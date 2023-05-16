Timbaland Credits Jay-Z and Drake With Helping Him Through “Darkest Moment” Of Addiction 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

When Timbaland was battling a 160 milligrams daily OxyContin addiction, Jay-Z and Drake helped him break his drug habit.

Timbaland has opened up about some of the darkest times in his life, including his struggles with addiction, revealing how much Jay-Z and Drake helped him through one of his toughest times.

The Grammy Award-winning producer shared how both superstar rappers were there for him during his battle with addiction. He stopped by the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe earlier this week (May 15) and explained how he spiraled into OxyContin addiction, taking up to 160 milligrams daily.

“Everybody that I know who done that have died, so I think I even died at one point in time,” Timbaland recalled. “I had an out-of-body experience where I was laying in the bed, and I saw myself laying in the bed. From that point on, God has changed my mind, and I didn’t go to a doctor. I did it cold turkey.”

Timbaland Says Jay-Z And Drake Stepped Up

Before he kicked the drugs, friends started noticing the former “introvert” began acting differently and stepped in. Jay-Z advised Timbaland to take a break from interviews while Drake reached out to “check” him on how he behaved in public. Reflecting on those dark times, the super producer admitted, “those guys are special to the world.”

“Jay-Z is a prophet,” Timbaland declared. “God sent him. I ain’t never seen nobody like him. Hov actually raised me, and he don’t even know it. He raised me in the music business. He was so prolific, so wise beyond his age, that I was just amazed at just watching him. That’s why I had a different bond with Jay when it comes to my music. We was rewriting the Bible, in a way.”

He continued: “Even Drake told me. That’s why I’m like, these guys are special to the world. Now, once they give you the information, it’s up to you to use it. I didn’t come out until the darkness, man, and that’s why I say, it’s all love with these guys. They helped me during my darkest moment.”

Check out the interview below.