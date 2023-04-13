Timbaland Shares Details On Missy Elliott’s First Album In 18 Years

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Timbaland revealed Missy Elliott is incorporating Latin and “underground Brazilian funk” influences on her highly anticipated new project.

Timbaland has given fans a tease of what to expect from Missy Elliott’s long awaited upcoming album, and as expected from one of the most creative rapper-producer pairings of all time, they are pushing the boundaries of the genre.

Earlier this year, the Virginia icon put the world on notice when she tagged the superproducer in an Instagram post, announcing “It’s go time.” Timabland then shared Missy Elliott’s post writing, Time for us to press that go button.” He also teased the duo is “[in] our bag like always.”

Timbo opened up about the project during a new interview revealing he’d like to be ready for summer.

“We’ve got a lot of songs we’re gonna start recording soon, and my dream is to have it out around her birthday in July. I want it to sound how she looks — she looks incredible right now. We both look like we 19 again,” Timbaland told Variety.

He also revealed that fans can expect some of the project to come with a Latin and Brazlian funk influences.

“I know how Missy works: It’s got to be new and fun — or maybe not so much new as kind of underground, and everything is upbeat,” he added. “Some of it has a kind of Latin feel to it, almost a Bad Bunny effect, some of it’s kinda like underground Brazilian funk. People gonna eat it up — and it might reach a just a different demographic of people. It’s like it’s her doing… not reggaeton but Missy-ton.”

As well as a Latin sound, Timabaland would like Missy link with artists from the genre. “I think Young Miko would be dope with Missy, and so would Bad Bunny,” he stated. “I think that she could show them something. She’s already global, but this takes it to a different level.”

Fans have been eagerly waiting a new Missy project. The Supa Dupa Fly creator’s last full-length album was The Cookbook released in 2005.

Last year Missy Elliott reflected on her iconic partnership with Timbaland and the creation of her first five LPs. Check out the story here at AllHipHop.com.