Timbaland Suggests Kanye West Should Perform At Future Super Bowl

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The super-producer says a Ye set would be like the ‘Motown 25’ special.

Rihanna headlined the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday. Now that the global megastar’s internet-breaking moment has passed, Timbaland is already suggesting Kanye “Ye” West for a future show.

Timbaland took to his Instagram Story to offer his controversial choice for a future Super Bowl performance. The legendary music producer even compared a potential Ye set to a historic television special from 1983.

“Yo, I was thinking. If Kanye was to do the Super Bowl, that almost would be like watching Motown 25 ’cause that boy is serious. Don’t you ever forget it,” said Timbaland in the Instagram video shared on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Tim’s Bio: Life from da Bassment album creator also wrote in the IG clip’s caption, “Dat boy Ye doing the Super Bowl 😱😱😱😱😱😱. They wouldn’t be ready.”

Timbaland’s personal pick for a possible Super Bowl Halftime Show performer comes after Kanye West offended many members of the Jewish community. Ye recently went on a weeks-long antisemitic tirade.

Last October, Kanye West threatened to go “[death con 3]” on Jewish people. He also expressed his appreciation for Adolf Hitler, the German dictator who oversaw the Holocaust and the extermination of over 6 million Jews.

Several social media apps temporarily suspended West on their respective platforms following the antisemitic rants. Plus, the “Heartless” hitmaker lost numerous business deals including partnerships with Adidas and Gap.

While Kanye West’s antisemitism may prevent the NFL from booking him for Super Bowl LVIII in Nevada, Rihanna greatly benefited from her Super Bowl LVII performance. The Barbadian singer’s music saw significant increases in streams on Apple Music around the world.